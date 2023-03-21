Albert Lea Scouts collect almost 900 pounds of food in weekend Scouting for Food campaign Published 11:25 am Tuesday, March 21, 2023

Each year the Twin Valley Council Boy Scouts of America conducts a “Scouting for Food” campaign to collect food for local food shelves. This year, Scouts and Scouters collected 51,373 pounds of food for 20 different food shelves across south-central Minnesota.

Scouting for Food is Scouting’s largest “good turn” and has a duel purpose, according to a press release. First, is to collect much needed food to support local food shelves that help those with a food insecurity and, second, is to teach the Scouts about participating in citizenship and to put the needs of others before themselves.

According to the results of the food drive, Scouts in Albert Lea collected 889 pounds of food, and Scouts in Wells and Bricelyn collected an equivalent 1,290 pounds of food.

The Twin Valley Council serves approximately 1,000 Scouts and over 500 adult volunteers throughout 15 counties in South Central Minnesota. Cub Scouting is open to all youth from kindergarten through the fifth grade, and Scouts BSA is open to all youth ages 11 to 18.

In September 2023, the Twin Valley Council will be kicking off a “Year of Service” by donating 25,000 volunteer hours from September 2023 – August 2024.