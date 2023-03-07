Albert Lea Teacher of the Year finalists named

Published 10:53 am Tuesday, March 7, 2023

By Staff Reports

The 2022-23 Albert Lea Teacher of the Year nominations have been narrowed down to six finalists.

The finalists are Mary Bissen, Sophie Claussen, Jeremy Corey-Gruenes, Andrew Gustafson, Robin Hundley and Staci Waltman.

Bissen works in choir for both Southwest Middle School and Albert Lea High School. Claussen is a kindergarten teacher at Halverson Elementary School. Corey-Gruenes teaches English at the high school, while Gustafson is a math teacher at the learning center. Hundley teaches math at Southwest Middle School, and Waltman works in media at both Halverson and Hawthorne.

The teacher of the year will be announced at the high school on April 5.

 

