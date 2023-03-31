Albert Lea wrestlers recognized in awards banquet

Twenty-four wrestlers were letter-winners, including: Ryan Collins, eighth; Dylan Groess, eighth; Maggie Olson, eighth; Michael Olson, 11th; Logan Davis, 10th; Adrian Leegard, 10th; Aivin Wasmoen, 12th; Brody Ignaszewski, 10th; Jace Houston, ninth; Nick Korman 10th; Kameron Nelson, 11th; Mavrick Attig, 10th; Brecken Wacholz, eighth; Mason Attig, eighth; Ben Schulz, 10th; Teaghen Tolbers, ninth; Derrick McMillian, 12th; Luke Moller, 12th; Brycin Kirsch, 12th; Kadin Indrelie, 12th; Patrick Holcomb, 12th; Evan Schroeder, 10th; Ben Schwemmler, 11th; William Velazquez, ninth
The following wrestlers were named All-Conference: Ryan Collins, eighth; Mike Olson, 11th; Logan Davis, 10th; Aivin Wasmoen, 12th; Brody Ignaszewski, 10th; Nick Korman, 10th; Mavrick Attig, 10th; and Madon Attig, 10th; and Kadin Indrelie, 12th. Provided
Seven wrestlers qualified for state, including Ryan Collins, 106 pounds, did not place; Maggie Olson, 107 pounds, fourth place; Mike Olson, 113 pounds, second place; Logan Davis, 120 pounds, third; Nick Korman, 132 pounds, fifth place; Aivin Wasmoen, 138 pounds, did not place; Kadin Indrelie, 182 pounds, did not place. Provided