Alberta Marion Brandt

Alberta Marion “Bert” Brandt, 93, passed away Sunday, March 19, 2023. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 2:00pm at Trinity Lutheran Church with Reverend Eileen Woyen officiating. Visitation will be held an hour prior. Burial will be at Hillcrest Cemetery.

Alberta Marion (Fuchs) Brandt was born in Easton, MN on November 15, 1929, to Herman and Emma (Giese) Fuchs. She grew up in the area, living in Easton, Wells, Austin and Albert Lea. On October 26, 1947, she was united in marriage to Edmund E. Brandt in Austin, MN. From this union, six children were born. Bert worked for Wilson’s/Farmstead in Albert Lea as well as Stampers in Wells.

Bert was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Albert Lea. She enjoyed travel all over the United States with Ed as well as attending and having rummage sales, reading mystery novels, growing bubble gum petunias in her garden, cross stitch and playing cards with friends and family. Most importantly, Bert’s main focus was always her family.

Bert is survived by her children, Jerrilyn Warmka, Karen (Rick) Boyer, Marty Brandt and Robbin Weatherly (Bob Lammers); seven grandchildren; and twelve great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Edmund; son, Gary Brandt; daughter, Carol Brandt; sons-in-law, Ed Warmka and Todd Weatherly; parents Herman and Emma Fuchs; five brothers and three sisters.

Alberta was the last of her siblings. Blessed be her memory.