‘American Pickers’ set to film in Minnesota Published 2:59 pm Friday, March 31, 2023

The “American Pickers” are excited to return to Minnesota, and plan to film episodes of The History Channel hit television series throughout the area in June.

“American Pickers” is a documentary series that explores the fascinating world of antique “picking” on The History Channel. The hit show follows skilled pickers in the business as they hunt for America’s most valuable antiques. They are always excited to find historically significant or rare items, in addition to unforgettable characters and their collections.

As they hit the back roads from coast to coast, the pickers mission is to recycle and rescue forgotten relics. Along the way, they want to meet characters with amazing stories and fun items. They hope to give historically significant objects a new lease on life while learning a thing or two about America’s past along the way. The pickers have seen a lot of rusty gold over the years and are always looking to discover something they’ve never seen before. They are ready to find extraordinary items and hear fascinating tales about them.

Email newsletter signup

Those at “American Pickers” continue to take the pandemic seriously and will be following all guidelines and protocols for safe filming outlined by the state and CDC. Nevertheless, they are excited to continue reaching the many collectors in the area to discuss their years of picking and are eager to hear their memorable stories.

The American Pickers TV show is looking for leads and would love to explore hidden treasure. If you or someone you know has a unique item or story to tell and is ready to sell, they would love to hear from you. The pickers do not pick stores, flea markets, malls, auction businesses, museums or anything open to the public. If interested, please send them your name, phone number, location and description of the collection with photos to: americanpickers@cineflix.com, call (646) 493-2184, and/or their Facebook: @GotAPick.