Published 10:28 am Wednesday, March 1, 2023

PUBLIC NOTICE

Shell Rock Township

Notice of Annual Meeting

Notice is hereby given that the 2023 Annual Meeting of Shell Rock Township will be held Tuesday, March 14 th , beginning at 6:30 P.M. It will be held at the Town Hall and Community Center located at 80976 110 th Street, Glenville, MN. In case of inclement weather, the meeting will be postponed one week to March 21 st at 6:30 P.M. Purpose of the Annual Meeting is to conduct all necessary business as prescribed by law. Agenda items will include a 2022 financial report and setting of the 2023 (payable 2024) tax levy. Local residents are encouraged to attend.

Don Flatness, Clerk

Albert Lea Tribune:

Mar. 1, 2023

