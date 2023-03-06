ANNUAL MEETING
Published 4:49 am Monday, March 6, 2023
PUBLIC NOTICE
Manchester Township
Annual Meeting
Notice is hereby given to qualified voters of Manchester Township, County of Freeborn, State of Minnesota that the Annual Town Meeting will be held on Tuesday, March 14, 2023. In case of inclement weather, the meeting may be postponed until the third Tuesday in March (March 21, 2023) and if inclement weather also postpones the meeting on the third Tuesday it shall be held on Tuesday, April 11, 2023.
The Annual Meeting will commence at 7 PM to conduct all necessary business prescribed by law.
The Annual Meeting will be held at the following location:
Manchester Fire Hall
200 Main St.
Manchester, MN 56007
Town Clerk,
Town of Manchester
Date: March 1, 2023
Mar. 4, 2023
Mar. 4, 2023
