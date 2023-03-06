ANNUAL MEETING Published 4:49 am Monday, March 6, 2023

PUBLIC NOTICE

Manchester Township

Annual Meeting

Notice is hereby given to qualified voters of Manchester Township, County of Freeborn, State of Minnesota that the Annual Town Meeting will be held on Tuesday, March 14, 2023. In case of inclement weather, the meeting may be postponed until the third Tuesday in March (March 21, 2023) and if inclement weather also postpones the meeting on the third Tuesday it shall be held on Tuesday, April 11, 2023.

The Annual Meeting will commence at 7 PM to conduct all necessary business prescribed by law.

The Annual Meeting will be held at the following location:

Manchester Fire Hall

200 Main St.

Manchester, MN 56007

Town Clerk,

Town of Manchester

Date: March 1, 2023

