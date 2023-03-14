Arts Initiative hosting open mic night of discontent next week Published 3:41 pm Tuesday, March 14, 2023

The Freeborn County Arts Initiative (FCAI) is proud to announce its annual Unquiet Night — an open mic night of discontent. This unique event is designed to provide a space for local artists, musicians, poets, and performers to air their grievances, get things off their chest, and engage in some spring cleaning of the soul.

Unquiet Night will take place at 7 p.m. March 24 at the Freeborn County Arts Initiative gallery at 224 S. Broadway Ave. in Albert Lea. The event will feature performances of poetry, music, spoken word and other forms of expression that allow performers to share their discontent in a safe and supportive environment.

“Unquiet Night is an opportunity for artists to speak their truth and connect with others who may be experiencing similar feelings,” said Elisha Marin, director of the Freeborn County Arts Initiative. “We believe that by providing a space for people to express their discontent, we can help to create a stronger sense of community and understanding.”

Unquiet Night is free to attend and open to the public. Performers are encouraged to sign up in advance to secure their spot, and walk-ins are welcome as time permits. The participant sign-up form can be found at www.UnquietNight.com

For more information about Unquiet Night or the Freeborn County Arts Initiative, visit www.FCAI.us or contact Marin at Elisha@FCAI.us.