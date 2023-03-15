Baked potato lunch fundraiser later this month Published 8:00 pm Tuesday, March 14, 2023

Trinity United Methodist Church of Bolan, Iowa will host a baked potato fundraiser from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 26. Sit in the updated dining hall, or come to make a meal and take home. The menu includes a baked potato, several choices of toppings, choice of pie or refrigerated dessert, coffee and milk for a minimum $10 donation. Funding will go toward replacement of outdoor church signage.

Trinity also holds traditional in-person worship services with the Rev. Cory Allard every Sunday at 9:10 a.m., followed by a coffee fellowship time. Everyone is invited and welcome to attend.