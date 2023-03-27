Beulah “Spike” Wiegand

Beulah Fern ‘Spike’ (Speicher) Wiegand passed away Friday, March 24, 2023, in Albert Lea, Minnesota with family members at her side.

She was born August 5, 1925, to Pearl (Floden) and Earl Speicher in Fairmont, Minnesota, the youngest of three children. After attending schools in Fairmont, she graduated from Chillicothe Business College in Missouri. Beulah and Lee Wiegand were married May 11, 1947, in Fairmont. After living in Fairmont, MN, Estherville, Iowa, and Wisconsin Rapids, Wisconsin, they settled in Albert Lea where they raised their two children.

Beulah was active at her children’s schools often being the room mother. She was known for making their favorite cookies for special events in the classroom.

In 1960 Beulah began her career at J.C. Penney’s as a part-time sales associate. She advanced through various management positions, retiring at age 68 as Office Manager.

For many years Beulah was an active and faithful member of Albert Lea United Methodist Church. She acted in many roles including counting collection money on Monday mornings, serving on many committees, being a Circle member and assisting in the kitchen.

Volunteering at Albert Lea Hospital at the coffee shop and in the Oncology waiting room for many years were ways Beulah gave back to her community and connected to people.

Beulah was an avid card player and was particularly skilled at bridge. She was a founding member of a bridge club that continued for over 50 years. Her children fondly remember the laughter in the house when she hosted that close group of friends.

Beulah and Lee were also founding members of Crossroad Campers in Albert Lea and enjoyed the many and diverse gatherings throughout the years. Again, much laughter and fun among lifelong friends.

After Lee’s death in 1982, Beulah traveled throughout the United States and several countries with friends and family. She loved seeing new places and was always ready for an adventure.

Beulah treasured time with family and gatherings of any type. She looked forward to Floden family reunions in Iowa and made many trips to northern Minnesota, Wisconsin and Nebraska for holidays and special events. Family holiday traditions are being carried on by her children and grandchildren, especially the famous green Jell-O salad. Everyone loved her wonderful fudge stored in the living room closet. In her later years Beulah loved hearing about the antics and activities of her great-grandchildren.

Beulah is survived by her daughter, Becci Wiegand (Marv Van Kekerix) of Lodi, Wisconsin; son, Tom Wiegand of Nisswa, Minnesota; grandchildren: Mark Van Kekerix (Bob Tucker), Jill Van Kekerix, Beth (Keith) Poulsen, Kim (Mike) Westaway, Anna (Nathan) Bloom, and Grace (Marty) Koehn; great-grandchildren: Justin, Haley, Sarah, Owen, Parker, Miles, Caleb, Jack, and Ella; great-great-grandchildren, cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Proceeded in Death by her parents; husband, Lee; brother, Milo Speicher of Bloomington, MN; sister, Joyce Speicher of Fairmont, MN; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Marge and Russ Markquart of Fairmont, MN; special friend Alton Horvei of Albert Lea.

Services will be held Saturday, April 22, 2023 at 4:00 PM at Bonnerup Funeral & Cremation Services, 2210 East Main Street in Albert Lea, Minnesota with visitation at 3:30pm prior to the service. Those attending are invited to remain after the service and join the family in a meal and time of remembrance and fellowship. Interment will be prior to the service at Graceland Cemetery in Albert Lea.