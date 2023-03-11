Bomgaars donates check to Albert Lea’s Cancer Center

Mayo Clinic Health System-Albert Lea Cancer Center was the recipient of a check for $993 from the local Bomgaars store. The Albert Lea store hosted a Ladies Night — A Night of Festive Fun and Fall Shopping on Oct. 23. Bomgaars held these events at all of their stores in the fall and they have chosen to support local cancer care by donating 5% of total sales to their local cancer center. “We are grateful for the businesses and community members who show up in their support to help those touched by cancer. Whether it is a gift of time, a gift of hand-made items, or through financial contributions, every little bit means so much,” said Sue Loch, foundation director, coordinator of volunteer services, community engagement at Mayo Clinic Health System in Albert Lea. Provided