Burglary and other reports Published 8:59 am Friday, March 31, 2023

Burglary reported

A burglary was reported at 10:17 p.m. Thursday at 2005 Stevens St.

2 arrested on warrants

Email newsletter signup

Police arrested Kelly Roger Bock, 57, on a local warrant at 8:27 a.m. Thursday at 821 Water St.

Police arrested Jason Earl Hall, 42, on a local warrant at 4:09 p.m. Thursday at 2102 E. Main St.

Damage, break-ins reported at storage units

Damage was reported to storage units at 1:58 p.m. Thursday at 301 Rezin Ave. Entry was gained into some of the units.

Fraudulent unemployment reported

Police received a report at 2:48 p.m. Thursday that someone attempted to open up unemployment in another person’s name on East Richway Drive.

1 cited for assault

Police cited Jordan James Ramirez, 18, for fifth-degree assault at 3:37 p.m. Thursday after receiving a report that a male had punched another person after getting off the school bus near East Second Street and South Newton Avenue.