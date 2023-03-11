Cantori 50th anniversary concert approaching Published 8:00 pm Friday, March 10, 2023

The Albert Lea Cantori has announced the date for its 50th anniversary concert.

The concert is set for Sunday, April 23, at 3 p.m. at United Methodist Church of Albert Lea.

Cantori would like to celebrate all who have sung with the group during the last 50 years, so the group is looking to connect with past singers from the area and those who have moved away. Contact Eileen Nelson Ness at 507-383-7629.

Cantori began in 1972 under the direction of Gene Janssen. To honor the 50 years of singing, the Cantori has commissioned a new choral work by Rochester composer Sebastian Moderelli.

The concert is free, and all are invited to attend.