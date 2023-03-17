Coffee with the Sheriff dates and locations announced for month of April

Published 6:47 pm Friday, March 17, 2023

By Submitted

The Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office has released more information about its April dates for Coffee with the Sheriff.

Residents are invited to join Sheriff Ryan Shea from 9 to 10 a.m. each Thursday.

The following are the details:

Email newsletter signup

• April 6: Trail’s Travel Center

• April 13: Hollandale 3 in 1

• April 20: RHR Community  Room, 212 S. Broadway, Albert Lea

• April 27: B&B Cafe

More News

Walz signs school meals bill into law

Sheriff speaks out against proposed ammunition legislation

Future of area bonding projects still unsure after Senate vote

Robin Gudal: March is Greggy’s birthday month

Print Article

  • Construction Updates

  • Financials


  • Special Section

    More special sections