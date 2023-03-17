Coffee with the Sheriff dates and locations announced for month of April Published 6:47 pm Friday, March 17, 2023

The Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office has released more information about its April dates for Coffee with the Sheriff.

Residents are invited to join Sheriff Ryan Shea from 9 to 10 a.m. each Thursday.

The following are the details:

Email newsletter signup

• April 6: Trail’s Travel Center

• April 13: Hollandale 3 in 1

• April 20: RHR Community Room, 212 S. Broadway, Albert Lea

• April 27: B&B Cafe