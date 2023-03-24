Remembering the life of

Colleen Lagomarsino

March 30, 1954-March 10, 2023

Email newsletter signup

With great sadness, we announce the passing of Colleen Bolinger Lagomarsino. After a 20-year-long battle with cancer, Colleen died peacefully on March 10th.

Colleen grew up in Albert Lea, a small town in southern Minnesota, and took immense pride in getting to know people and supporting them through life’s ups and downs.

Colleen graduated from Albert Lea High School and studied at Rochester State Junior College. After she graduated college, Colleen found her passion for the healthcare field when she worked as a phlebotomist in Rochester.

In 1976, Colleen followed her dreams of living in the Rocky Mountains and moved to Keystone, Colorado. There she met the love of her life, Pete Lagomarsino, and in May 1978, they were married.

Colleen and Pete moved to Denver, where they enjoyed being newlyweds and joined a bowling league. Colleen worked at an Obstetricians & Gynecology office and took great pride in getting to know the patients. Pete and Colleen started their family in Denver-Scott was born in July 1980 and David in February 1985.

Shortly after David was born, the Lagomarsinos moved to Stockton, California. Colleen loved being close to Pete’s family in California and taking day trips to San Francisco with her in-laws, Walt and Natalie Lagomarsino.

In 1999, Colleen and her family moved back to Colorado, where she began her 25-year-long career with Epicurean Catering. Colleen played an integral role in the growth and success of the business.

Colleen enjoyed retirement with her kids, grandkids, nieces and nephews, and great-nieces and nephews. Recently Colleen was gifted a namesake when her nephew Ryan Henry, and his partner Ashley, named their daughter Brave Colleen.

Colleen is preceded in death by her parents, Barbara and Bud (Bump) Bolinger, brother Richard Bolinger, her father-in-law Walt Lagomarsino, and brother-in-law Bob Bertolina. Left to her memory are her husband, Pete Lagomarsino, sons Scott (Jennah) and David (Melissa), and grandchildren Sofia, Sam, Rori, and Evie. She also leaves her sister, Karen (Mike) Henry, and their sons Ryan (Ashley), Seth (Diane), Jordan (Brittany), and their children, her brother Brad (Dianna) Bolinger and his family, and her chosen family, Larry and Jill DiPasquale, and their daughters Christina (Taylor) Wolfert and Shea DiPasquale, Colleen’s goddaughter.

The family has requested that in place of flowers or gifts, please donate to the Maryellen Aylmer Fund through Raise the Future, which supports adopted children and their families.