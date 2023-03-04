Court dispositions: Nov. 11-14, 2022 Published 8:00 pm Friday, March 3, 2023

Freeborn County District Court

Nov. 11

Jeffery Clayton Chryst, 65, 1108 W. Richway Dr., Albert Lea. Count 1: CWD Feed and attract ban in designated counties. Fees $280.

Nfn Parmjit Singh, 42, 44 St. SE, Hampton, IA. Count 1: Traffic – speeding 108/70. Fees $380.

Nov. 14

Jacob Barry Cadieux, 39, 607 Winona St., Winona. Count 1: Trespass – return to property within one year. Local confinement for 15 days, credit for 15 days served.

Shane Robert Engen, 53, 63 School St., Conger. Count 1: Traffic – DWI – fourth-degree misdemeanor – driving while impaired. Dismissed. Count 2: Traffic – DWI – misdemeanor – operate motor vehicle – alcohol concentration .08 within two hours. Local confinement for 90 days, stay for 90 days. Supervised probation for one year. Fees $505.

Jonathan Ortiz Lazu, 38, 124 Front St. W., Claremont. Count 1: Drivers license – driving without a valid license for vehicle class or type. Fees $180.

Robert Lee Suniga, 40, 200 E. 3rd St., Albert Lea. Count 1: Violate order for protection – felony. Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – adult MN Correctional Facility-St. Cloud for 15 months, stayed for two years. Supervised probation for two years. Fees $205. Count 2: Violate order for protection – felony. Dismissed. Count 3: Violate order for protection – felony. Dismissed. Count 4: Violate order for protection – felony. Dismissed. Count 5: Violate order for protection – felony. Dismissed. Count 6: Violate order for protection – felony. Dismissed.

Tommy Lee Walker, 61, 412 ½ Euclid Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Disorderly conduct. Dismissed when conditions met. Unsupervised monitoring without adjudication for one year. Fees $75.

Dakota Lane Weiland, 25, 421 Ulstad Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Domestic assault by strangulation – felony. Dismissed. Count 2: Domestic assault. Local confinement for 90 days, stay 90 days. Supervised probation for two years. Fees $380.

Enrique Manuel Guerrero, 25, 98 Jessamine Ave. W., Saint Paul. Count 1: Traffic – driving after suspension. Fees $280.

Randy Lee Johansen, 60, 32871 630th Ave., New Richland. Count 1: Forestry – open burning prohibited materials. Fees $280.

Latonya Laquisa Gardner, 29, 2356 Thomas Ave. N., Minneapolis. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280.

James Wesley Harrell Jr., 59, 7227 Bay Dr., Lino Lakes. Count 1: Traffic – DWI – gross misdemeanor – operate motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Dismissed. Count 2: Traffic – DWI – gross misdemeanor – operate motor vehicle – alcohol concentration .08 within two hours. Local confinement for 365 days, stay for 332 days, credit for five days served. Electronic Home monitor for 28 days. Supervised probation for four years. Fees $1,005. Count 3: Traffic – open bottle law. Dismissed. Count 4: Drivers license – driving without a valid license. Dismissed.

Peter John Sellars, 50, 906 Luther Pl., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – No proof of insurance. Fees $280.

Dylan Michael Styles, 30, 907 Simplicity Dr., Ellendale. Count 1: Traffic – driving after suspension. Dismissed when conditions met. Supervised probation. Diversion program for one year. Fees $75.

Johnnie Frank Ward, 46, 1550 Edgewood Blvd., North Mankato. Count 1: Traffic – no proof of motor vehicle insurance. Fees $280.

The Tribune publishes all convictions where the financial obligation to the court is $180 or greater, or resulted in jail time, probation or community service.