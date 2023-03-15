Court dispositions: Nov. 15-17, 2022 Published 8:00 pm Tuesday, March 14, 2023

Freeborn County District Court

Nov. 15

Jasmin Jazzie, 30, 4441 N. 103rd St., Milwaukee, WI. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280.

Cory Wayne Doyle, 31, 2205 Bridge Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – driving after suspension. Fees $280.

Warren Grant Formo, 61, 33109 57th Ave., Cannon Falls. Count 1: WMA – Prohibited hunting or trapping in state game refuge – misdemeanor. Fees $330.

Vincient Charles Hajek, 70, 15169 850th Ave., Glenville. Count 1: Deer hunting – May not hunt with the aid or use of bait – misdemeanor. Fees $380.

Alvin Lydell Chambers, 37, 2285 Groberg St., Mounds View. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280.

Gilberto Garrido, 36, 790th W. 73rd St., Miami Beach, FL. Count 1: Traffic – speeding 91/70. Fees $220.

Leo King, 59, 731 Napoliean, Rockford, IL. Count 1: Traffic – no Minnesota driver’s license. Fees $180.

Sawyer Thomas Kuck, 115 E. 3rd St., Blue Earth. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280.

Nov. 16

Tyler Graham Cozine, 28, 610 4th Ave. SW, Austin. Count 1: Domestic assault – misdemeanor. Local confinement for 90 days, stay 82 days, credit for eight days served. Supervised probation for one year. Fees $300. Count 2: Domestic assault – misdemeanor. Dismissed.

Kamala Lynne Draper, 44, 1717 Rust Rd., Worthington. 9/17/22 offense. Count 1: Traffic – driving after suspension. Fees $280. 9/18/22 offense. Count 1: Traffic – driver must carry proof of insurance when operating a motor vehicle. Local confinement for 10 days, stayed for six months. Fees $180.

Tovesa Perez Uiotorino, 38, 1433 Frank Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Drivers license – driving without a valid license for vehicle class or type. Fees $180.

Richard Carson Haville, 69, 910 Crestview Ln., Owatonna. Count 1: Traffic – duty to drive with due care – speed greater than reasonable. Fees $390.

Michael James Smith Jr., 24, 711 Larimor Cir., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280.

Nov. 17

Allen Frank Dammann, 37, Mapleton, MN. Count 1: Harassment restraining order violation – misdemeanor. Local confinement for 90 days, stay 73 days, credit for 17 days served. Supervised probation for one year. Fees $580.

Toni Ann Freeman, 46, 411 Court St., Albert Lea. Count 1: Theft – take, use or transfer movable property – no consent. Dismissed when conditions met. Supervised probation for one year. Fees $75.

Jacob Alan Gardner, 36, 1106 Plainview Ln., Albert Lea. 4/15/22 offense. Count 1: Traffic – driving after suspension. Dismissed. Count 2: Fleeing a Peace Officer by a means other than a motor vehicle – misdemeanor. Dismissed. 6/9/22 offense. Count 1: Fleeing a Peace Officer by a means other than a motor vehicle – misdemeanor. Local confinement for 30 days, stay 26 days, credit for four days served. Unsupervised probation for one year. Fees $380.

Tanya Marie Gomez, 40, 1502 Manor Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – uninsured vehicle – owner violation. Local confinement for 30 days, stay for 30 days. Unsupervised probation for one year. Fees $280. Count 2: Traffic collision – driver involved fails to stop for collision. Dismissed. Count 3: Traffic – driver fails to stop for stop sign. Dismissed. Count 4: Traffic – driver approaching intersection fails to yield right of way. Dismissed.

Todd Eric Grodahl, 55, 820 4th Ave. S., Albert Lea. Count 1: Give Peace Officer false name, birthdate or ID card – misdemeanor. Local confinement for 30 days, stay 30 days. Unsupervised probation for one year. Fees $180. Count 2: Trespass – return to property with one year. Dismissed.

Tyler Anthony Hall, 38, Countryside Motel, Albert Lea. 10/15/18 offense. Count 1: First-degree burglary – occupied dwelling – felony. Local confinement for 308 days, credit for 308 days served. Supervised probation for five years. Fees $80. 5/10/21 offense. Count 1: Possession of a controlled substance – fifth-degree felony. Stay of imposition. Local confinement for 16 days. Fees $155.

Anthony Edwin Radke, 37, 517 Ulstad Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280. Count 2: Motor vehicle registration – operate vehicle with expired registration. Fees $30. Count 3: Traffic – uninsured vehicle – driver violation. Fees $200.

Enriquez Oscar Saavedra, 47, 2403 Milo Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Domestic abuse – misdemeanor. Local confinement for 90 days, stay 68 days, credit for 22 days served. Supervised probation for one year.

Stephanie Sue Haneklaus, 32. Count 1: Fugitive from justice – felony. Extradition waived.

Blake Joseph Rucker, 32, 255 Evenson St., Emmons. 10/18/21 offense Count 1: Harassment – restraining order – violate and knows of temporary or restraining order. Local confinement for 90 days, stay 85 days, credit for five days served. Unsupervised probation for one year. Fees $255. Count 2: Disorderly conduct. Dismissed. 10/31/21 offense. Count 1: Disorderly conduct. Dismissed. 5/23/22 offense. Count 1: Public nuisance – annoy, injure, endanger safety – misdemeanor. Dismissed.

Omar Gaspar Sanchez Jr., 24, 1609 Bridge Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280.

Cindy Valencia, 37, 704 Valley Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – driving after cancellation. Local confinement for 30 days, stay for 22 days, credit for eight days served. Unsupervised probation for one year. Fees $100. Count 2: Traffic – uninsured vehicle – owner violation. Dismissed.

Pah Ne Gay, 20, 1205 James Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Fish and game – take fish by snagging. Dismissed. Count 2: Fish and game – take fish without angling license. Local confinement for 30 days, stay for 30 days. Unsupervised probation for one year. Fees $180. Count 3: False name – fictitious name. Fees $50.

The Tribune publishes all convictions where the financial obligation to the court is $180 or greater, or resulted in jail time, probation or community service