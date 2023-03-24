Court dispositions: Nov. 28-Dec. 5, 2023 Published 3:39 pm Friday, March 24, 2023

Freeborn County District Court

Nov. 28

Emily Ruth Malay, 22, 100 1st Ave. NE, Clarks Grove. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280. Count 2: Traffic – driver must carry proof of insurance when operating a motor vehicle. Fees $200.

Kaw Hae Thaw, 40, 206 McArthur Dr., Albert Lea. Count 1: Domestic assault by strangulation – felony. Dismissed. Count 2: Domestic assault – misdemeanor. Local confinement for 90 days, stay for 87 days, credit for three days served. Supervised probation for one year. Fees $300.

Kendall Jerome Givens, 39, 212 42nd Ave. NE, Columbia Heights. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280.

Sheldon Christian Luna, 26, 1309 Dunham St., Albert Lea. Count 1: Drugs – possession of drug paraphernalia. Fees $130. Count 2: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $200.

Angelique Vanessa Ruggles, 50, 1005 Dunham St., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – no proof of insurance. Fees $280. Count 2: Traffic – expired registration. Fees $30.

Nov. 29

Heather Rae Beckius, 44, 217 Concord St., Emmons. Count 1: Falsely reporting a crime. Local confinement for 90 days, stay 90 days. Unsupervised probation for one year. Fees $655.

Robin Marie Casebolt, 42, 2324 Clayton Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Theft – take, use or transfer movable property – no consent. Stay of adjudication. Supervised probation for one year. Fees $75.

Evan Mitchell Esse, 31, 58 3rd St., Twin Lakes. Count 1: Traffic – DWI – gross misdemeanor – operate motor vehicle – alcohol concentration .08 within two hours. Local confinement for 180 days, stay for 179 days, credit for one day served. Supervised probation for two years. Fees $405. Count 2: Traffic – DWI – misdemeanor – operate motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Dismissed. Count 3: Traffic – open bottle law. Dismissed.

Pah Ne Gay, 20, 1205 James Ave., Count 1: Drugs – possess over 1.4 grams marijuana in motor vehicle – misdemeanor. Fees $230.

Nathan Andrew Johnson, 27, 102 Coolspring Cir., Michigan City, IN. Count 1: Traffic – DWI – gross misdemeanor – refuse to submit to chemical test. Dismissed. Count 2: Traffic – DWI – gross misdemeanor – operate motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Local confinement for 365 days, stay 335 days, credit for one day served. Remaining time to be served. Defendant has 45 days to set up the ignition interlock system. Supervised probation for two years. Fees $430. Count 3: Traffic – driving after revocation. Dismissed.

Jacquelyn Jean Ryks, 32, 600 7th Ave. SE, Austin. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280. Count 2: Traffic – vehicle registration, permit or plates required. Fees $30.

Michael Allen Smith, 39, 25179 Dodd Rd., LeCenter. Count 1: Drugs – fifth-degree felony – possess schedule one, two, three or four – not small amount of marijuana. Stay of imposition. Local confinement for 30 days, stay for 23 days, credit for seven days served. Supervised probation for five years. Fine $3,000.

Melissa Marie Hemenway, 45, 206 Wedgewood Rd., Albert Lea. Count 1: Motor vehicle title – fail to mail or deliver certificate of title. Fees $280. Count 2: Motor vehicle registration – operate vehicle with expired registration. Fees $30.

Blake Joseph Rucker, 32, 255 Evenson St., Emmons. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280.

Arturo Pineda Garcia, 29, 2004 Bimelich Ln., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280.

Nov. 30

Paul Allen Bangert, 57, 800 4th Ave. S., Albert Lea. Count 1: Disorderly conduct. Local confinement for 30 days, stay 30 days. Unsupervised probation for one year. Fees $180.

Alexander Brian Becker, 22, 1510 Sunset St., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – careless driving – misdemeanor. Local confinement for 30 days, stay 30 days. Unsupervised probation for one year. Fees $390.

Cole Ryan Keyeski, 27, 905 Lakeview Blvd., Albert Lea. Count 1: Theft – theft of motor fuel from retailer. Dismissed when conditions met. Supervised probation for one year. Restitution $91.65. Fees $75.

David August Reisewitz, 44, 713 Minnesota Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Theft – take, use or transfer movable property – no consent. Local confinement for 365 days, stay 239 days, credit for 126 days served. Supervised probation for two years. Restitution $3,000. Fees $205.

Eloise Rain Reitzel, 20, 741 4th St., Alexandria, SD. Count 1: Drivers license – use fictitious name, date of birth, false statements or concealed material – misdemeanor. Dismissed. Count 2: Drivers license – display or possess fictitious or fraudulently altered drivers license – misdemeanor. Fees $390. Count 3: Traffic – speeding 45/30. Fees $40.

Derek Allan Rothmeier, 26, 110 5th St. SE, Geneva, MN. Count 1: Domestic assault – felony. Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – adult MN Correctional Facility-St. Cloud for 18 months, stayed for three years. Supervised probation for three years. Local confinement for 45 days, credit for three days served. Fees $130.

Roberto Rodriguez Calicia, 41, 9509 3rd Ave. S., Bloomington. Count 1: Traffic – no Minnesota driver’s license. Fees $180.

Matthew Douglas Ingram, 36, 5509 Yates Ave. N., Crystal. Count 1: Drugs – Felony first-degree controlled substance crime. Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – adult MN Correctional Facility-St. Cloud for 107 months. Count 2: Fleeing a Peace Officer in a motor vehicle – felony. Dismissed. Count 3: Prohibited possession – felon in possess stun gun – gross misdemeanor. Dismissed. Count 4: Traffic – DWI – gross misdemeanor – operate motor vehicle while under the influence of controlled substance. Dismissed. Count 5: Traffic – DWI – gross misdemeanor – operate motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Dismissed. Count 6: Traffic – driving after revocation. Dismissed.

Dec. 1

John Gabriel Duenes, 43, 1840 37th St. NW, Rochester. Count 1: Drivers license – driving without a valid license for vehicle class or type. Fees $180.

Heather Michelle Freid, 27, 220 E. Hickory St., Mankato. Count 1: Theft – take, use or transfer movable property – no consent. Stay of adjudication. Supervised probation for one year. Restitution $673.09. Fees $75.

Matthew Clark Rankin, 34, 1401 Louis St., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – DWI – gross misdemeanor – operate motor vehicle – alcohol concentration .08 within two hours. Stay of imposition. Supervised probation for four years. Fees $305. Adult community work service for 70 hours. Count 2: Traffic – DWI – gross misdemeanor – operate motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Dismissed. Count 3: Traffic – open bottle law. Dismissed.

Amanda Sue Hunter, 25, 122 Maple St., Conger. Count 1: Third-degree criminal sexual conduct – felony. Dismissed. Count 2: Fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct – felony. Stay of imposition. Supervised probation for ten years. Restitution $5,548.45. Fees $130. Predatory offender registration required.

Harlan Ray Kruger, 41, 31392 768th Ave., Ellendale. Count 1: Forestry – open burning of prohibited materials. Fees $280.

James Shepard Marko, 21, 894 435th St., Northwood, IA. Traffic – DWI – misdemeanor – operate motor vehicle – alcohol concentration .08 within two hours. Local confinement for 365 days, stay 275 days for four years, credit for five days served. Remainder will be served in Ramsey County. Supervised probation for four years. Fees $605. Count 2: Traffic – open bottle law. Dismissed. Count 3: Ignition interlock restriction violation. Dismissed. Count 4: Tampering with ignition interlock. Dismissed.

Valentina Miranda, 34, 908 Burr St., St. Paul. Count 1: Traffic – uninsured vehicle – owner violation. Local confinement for 30 days, stay 24 days, credit for six days served. Unsupervised probation for one year. Fees $180. Count 2: Traffic – driving after revocation. Local confinement for 30 days, stay 24 days, credit for six days served. Unsupervised probation for one year. Count 3: Display altered or fictitious insurance ID card. Dismissed. Count 4: False claim of vehicle insurance. Local confinement for 30 days, stay 24 days, credit for six days served. Unsupervised probation for one year. Count 5: Expired tabs. Dissed. Count 6: Traffic – speeding 81/70. Dismissed.

Shawn William Spencer, 31, 2445 E. Columbia Ave., Davenport, IA. Count 1: Domestic assault by strangulation – felony. Dismissed. Count 2: Obstruct legal process – interfere with Peace Officer. Local confinement for 365 days, stay 362 days, credit for three days served. Jail time is consecutive Count 3. Supervised probation for two years. Fees $580. Count 3: Domestic assault. Local confinement for 90 days, stay 90 days. Supervised probation for two years. Jail time to be consecutive to count 2.

Ka Paw Moo, 28, 714 St. Thomas Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – driving after suspension. Fees $280.

Dec. 2

Jared Richard Attig, 34, WeCovery, Owatonna. Count 1: Traffic – DWI – misdemeanor – operate motor vehicle – body contains any amount schedule one or two drugs – not marijuana. Local confinement for 60 days, stay for 60 days. Supervised probation for one year. Fees $405. Count 2: Traffic – DWI – misdemeanor – operate motor vehicle while under the influence of controlled substance. Dismissed. Count 3: Pharmacy – possess, control, manufacture, sell, furnish, dispose of hypodermic syringes. Dismissed.

Izaiah Solo Dampha, 21, Freeborn County Adult Detention Center, Albert Lea. 5/27/21 offense. Count 1: Theft – take, use or transfer movable property – no consent. Local confinement for 90 days, credit for 90 days served. Restitution reserved for 30 days. Concurrent with other case. Fees $155. Count 2: Tamper with motor vehicle, enter without owner permission. Local confinement for 90 days, credit for 90 days served. 6/23/20 offense. Count 1: Tamper with motor vehicle, enter without owner permission. Local confinement for 90 days, credit for 90 days served. Fees $155.

Tyler Anthony Hall, 38, Countryside Motel, Albert Lea. Count 1: Drugs – possession of a controlled substance – fifth-degree felony. Stay of imposition. Supervised probation for two years. Fees $155. Local confinement for 15 days – can serve weekends.

Jesus Martinez, 48, 902 James Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280.

Antonio Silva, 26, 1102 James Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Drivers license – driving without a valid license for vehicle class or type. Fees $180.

Dylan Anthony Villerreal, 30, 1002 18th St. E., Albert Lea. Count 1: Drugs – possession of methamphetamine – fifth-degree gross misdemeanor. Dismissed when conditions met. Supervised probation for one year. Local confinement for 31 days, credit for 31 days served. Fees $150.

Gabriel Wulfsen Conley, 29, 5113 Hwy. 59, Cherokee, IA. Count 1: Traffic – speeding 90/70. Fees $220.

Gilberto Sadi Gomez-Garcia, 38, 5625 Aldrich Ave. N., Brooklyn Center. Count 1: Traffic – speeding 90/70. Fees $220. Count 2: Traffic – no Minnesota driver’s license. Fees $100.

Juan Carlos Gonzalez, 24, 803 Wright Ave., Dodge City, KS. Count 1: Traffic – no Minnesota driver’s license. Fees $180.

Amanda Jo Hanson, 41, 800 S. 4th Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – driving after cancellation. Fees $280. Count 2: Traffic – no proof of motor vehicle insurance. Fees $200.

Keith Douglas Haskell, 60, 705 4th Ave. SE, Waseca. Count 1: Traffic – driving after suspension. Fees $280.

Laura Elizabeth Hougard, 40, 16942 785th Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – speeding 88/60. Fees $280.

Thomas Raymond Johnson, 33, 410 W. 7th St., Red Wing. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280.

Holly Marie Langfald, 44, 4345 220th St. W., Farmington. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280.

William Michael Matthews, 63, 401 Sibley St., St. Paul. Count 1: Traffic – speeding 92/70. Fees $220.

Raul Gonzola Munoz, 37, 2106 Randolph St. NE. Count 1: Traffic – no Minnesota driver’s license. Fees $180.

Keith Andre Nance, 59, 101 5th St. E., St. Paul. Count 1: Traffic – no Minnesota driver’s license. Fees $180.

Juan Manuel Orozco Perez, 27, 2015 41st St. NW, Rochester. Count 1: Traffic – no Minnesota driver’s license. Fees $180.

Luis Migel Rojas Rojas, 31, 614 E. 4th St., Farmington. Count 1: Traffic – no Minnesota driver’s license. Fees $180.

Mayra Celina Silva, 37, 107 Henry N., Elmore. Count 1: Traffic – speeding 80/70. Fees $120. Count 2: Traffic – no insurance driver. Fees $200.

Dec. 5

Sane Robert Arnold, 39, 77477 125th St., Glenville. Count 1: Disorderly conduct. Unsupervised probation for one year. Fees $300. Count 2: Assault – fifth-degree misdemeanor. Dismissed. Count 3: Assault – fifth-degree misdemeanor. Dismissed.

Richard Cody Duran, 26, 220 7th St. E., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – DWI – misdemeanor – operate motor vehicle – alcohol concentration .08 within two hours. Local confinement for 60 days, stay for 60 days. Supervised probation for one year. Fees $605. Count 2: Traffic – DWI – gross misdemeanor – operate motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Dismissed. Count 3: Traffic – driving after revocation. Dismissed. Count 4: Traffic regulation – uninsured vehicle – owner violation. Dismissed. Count 5: Drugs – possess over 1.4 grams marijuana in a motor vehicle. Dismissed. Count 6: Drugs – possession of drug paraphernalia. Dismissed.

Carlos Alberto Lazaro, 21, 407 St. Olaf Ave., Northfield. Traffic – DWI – misdemeanor – operate motor vehicle – alcohol concentration .08 within two hours. Local confinement for 60 days, stay for 60 days. Supervised probation for one year. Fees $405. Count 2: Traffic – DWI – misdemeanor – operate motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Dismissed. Count 3: Traffic – driving after revocation. Dismissed.

Lisa Marie Neumen, 40, 861 Westview Dr., Shoreview. Count 1: Theft – take, use or transfer movable property – no consent. Local confinement for 86 days, credit for 86 days served. Fees $155.

Shanden Daniel Ristau, 32, 3300 Rosevelt Crt. NE, Minneapolis. Count 1: Traffic – DWI – gross misdemeanor. Operate vehicle while body contains any amount schedule one or two drugs – not marijuana. Supervised probation for four years. Fees $1,080. Local confinement for 365 days, stay 335 days for four years, credit for four days served. Thirty days to be served consecutive to case law served as work release. Home monitoring for 38 days. Count 2: Traffic – DWI – gross misdemeanor – operate motor vehicle while under the influence of controlled substance. Dismissed. Count 3: Traffic – driving after revocation. Dismissed. Count 4: Drugs – possession of drug paraphernalia. Dismissed.

The Tribune publishes all convictions where the financial obligation to the court is $180 or greater, or resulted in jail time, probation or community service.