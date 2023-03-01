CP 023-FRG-999 Published 10:33 am Wednesday, March 1, 2023

PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

NOTICE is hereby given that SEALED PROPOSALS will be received until 11:00 AM on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, by the Board of County Commissioners at the Office of the County Engineer, 3300 Bridge Ave, Albert Lea, MN 56007, at which time the proposals will be opened. Proposals will be considered at the County Board meeting on Tuesday, April 4, 2023, for the following project:

PROJECT NO:

CP 023-FRG-999

LOCATION:

Freeborn County Fairgrounds located in Albert Lea, Mn.

TYPE OF WORK:

Aggregate Base, Bituminous Surfacing & Aggregate Shoulders The major items of work are approximately:

2112.604, SUBGRADE PREPARATION, S Y, 7125;2232.504, MILL BITUMINOUS SURFACE,

S Y, 600; 2360.509, TYPE SP 12.5 WEARING COURSE MIXTURE (2,C), TON, 2215; 2360.509, TYPE SP 9.5 WEARING COURSE MIXTURE (2,C), TON, 1360;

Proposals, Plans and Specifications are available at: Freeborn County Engineer’s Office, 3300 Bridge Ave, Albert Lea, MN 56007. Cost $35.00 (non-refundable incl. tax). Plans and Proposals may be downloaded for no charge from Freeborn County’s web site. Go to https://egram.co.freeborn.mn.us/oneoffice/ to request access. Bids must be sealed, identified on the envelope and accompanied by a Bidder’s Bond or Certified Check in an amount equal to at least 5% of the total bid made payable to the Auditor/Treasurer of Freeborn County. The Freeborn County Board of Commissioners reserves the right to reject any or all bids and to waive any irregularities therein.

Philip Wacholz P.E.

Freeborn County

County Engineer

Albert Lea Tirbune:

Feb. 22, Mar. 1 and 8, 2023

