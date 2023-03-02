Funeral services for Darlene Mavis (Sorlien) Peterson will be held on Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 1pm at Bayview/Freeborn Funeral Home. Pastor Clayton Balsley will officiate. A private family burial will be at Silver Lake Cemetery, Northwood, IA. Visitation will take place 1 hour prior to the service on Saturday.

Darlene was surrounded by her children when she went to her heavenly home on February 28, 2023, at the age of 88. Darlene was born on October 4, 1934, in Reeder, North Dakota. She was the daughter and only child of Palmer and Alice Sorlien. Darlene met the love of her life, Gaylord, when she was 17 years old. They married on February 14, 1952, and they had three children, settling in Albert Lea, MN. Gaylord and Darlene were married for 62 years. Darlene’s most treasured moments were spent with loved ones, and she often reminisced on cherished memories with her husband, children, or grandchildren. She had a special place in her heart for dogs as she always had furry companion most of her life, bringing her joy and comfort.

Darlene’s legacy will live on through her children Allen (Michelle) Peterson, Vicki Loverink, and Larry Peterson; grandchildren Joshua Loverink, Kimberly (Jarrod) Robran, Brandon (Amber) Loverink, Lindsay (Ryan) Lobes, Chad (Ashley) Mars, Alexandra Peterson and Angela Yezek; great-grandchildren Leah and Jackson Robran, Brayden Loverink, and Maddie and Blake Lobes.

Darlene is preceded in death by her parents, Palmer and Alice Sorlien; husband, Gaylord Peterson; son-in-law, Thomas Loverink; grandchildren, Thomas and Timothy Loverink.