Darrin Charles Schiltz, 57, of Albert Lea, passed away at home on Thursday, February 16, 2023.

Born on October 13, 1965, in Owatonna, he was a son of the late Donald and Donna (Helgeson) Schiltz. Darrin was a 1984 graduate of Owatonna High School; he then studied meat cutting in Pipestone. On June 5, 1990, on Katherine Island, Darrin was united in marriage to Cherrie Simmons. Together the couple raised two daughters, Amanda and Kimberly, and just celebrated their 32nd anniversary together.

Darrin worked at Nick’s Meats and Grocery and part time at Ascension Lutheran Church.

A true outdoorsman, he was a lifetime member of the Minnesota Trappers Association and was passionate about trapping, fishing, hunting, and gardening. A fan of rock and roll, he even went hunting on Ted Nugent’s ranch. Darrin liked to stay busy and had many hobbies. Some of his favorites were raising rabbits and chickens, watching hockey, going to concerts, having guy time with his son-in-law Bernie, riding his Harley, getting into shenanigans, and traveling around the United States, especially out West, with his family. In 2019, their adventures brought them all the way to Ireland. Darrin was also an excellent cook and loved trying new foods. Most of all, he loved sitting around the dinner table, just spending time with his family and snacking.

Those left to cherish Darrin’s memory are his wife, Cherrie Schiltz; his two daughters, Amanda (Bernard) Charles and Kimberly Schiltz; siblings Tim (Lori) Schiltz and Becky (Dan) Kolb; numerous nieces and nephews; and his loyal companions – his German Shepherd, Ruby and cat, Lily. He is also survived by siblings Troy (Carrie) Schiltz and David (Sarah) Schiltz.

Darrin was preceded in death by his parents and beloved German Shepherd, Sammi.

A Celebration of Darrin’s life will be held at Ascension Lutheran Church in Albert Lea on Saturday, April 22nd from 12:00 to 2:00 pm.