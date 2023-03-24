Dennis Gulbertson passed away on March 22, 2023 at 1:11am in Owatonna, MN. The Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, March 29 at 1pm at the New Life Christian Church in Albert Lea, MN. A visitation will be held on Tuesday, March 28 from 5-7pm at the Bayview/Freeborn Funeral Home in Albert Lea, MN along with an hour before the service. Pastor Vern Harris and daughter Jenilee Vaale will be officiating.

Dennis Gulbertson was born on September 9, 1949 in Eau Claire, WI. After attending Freeborn High School, he enlisted in the Army and served in Vietnam. After his service, he married Janice Van Ryswyk on October 9, 1970, and was blessed with three children, Chad, Tara, and Jenilee. Later in life, he married Frances Smalley on August 1, 1997.

He worked at both Wilsons and Pride Builders for many years. Dennis was a member of the ABATE Flatlanders motorcycle group. He loved riding his Harley Davidson and going to Sturgis. Besides working on engines and building things, he was a big fan of the Minnesota Vikings and playing foosball.

Dennis was preceded in death by his brother Larry (Karen) Whelan, great-grandmother Pearl Stephen, and his grandparents Angie and Milford Tysver.

Dennis is survived by his Mother Delores Grove of Albert Lea, MN; wife Frances Gulbertson of Albert Lea, MN; and mother of his children Janice Schroader of Albert Lea, MN. Son Chad Gulbertson of Albert Lea, MN; Daughter Tara Gulbertson of Owatonna, MN; and Daughter Jenilee (Michael) Vaale of Geneva, MN. Grandkids Arista, Dominik, and Tayler Strang; and Micaela, Torri and Olivia Vaale. Great-grandkids Leela and George Grauel. Siblings Arvilla Bye; Karlene, David, Steve, and Kavin Whelan; stepsons Jerry (daughter Sammie) and Vaughan Smalley; along with many Nieces and Nephews.