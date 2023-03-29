Developers seek to jump-start work at Tiger Hills Published 7:17 pm Tuesday, March 28, 2023

1 of 2

Owners of lots hope to revitalize longtime project

Two men who purchased tax-forfeited lots in Tiger Hills are hoping they can jump-start more construction in the longstanding development in Albert Lea that has not seen much movement in recent years.

Michael Davis, a real estate agent who lives in West Concord, said he purchased five lots a year ago in the development, and his partner purchased another five lots. Davis said he used to work for a land developer and has always been interested in similar projects.

“We knew the history of the development, that it took off and did well, and then it just stopped,” Davis said of Tiger Hills.

Email newsletter signup

He said he likes the area in Albert Lea where the development is located and likes how the neighborhood is laid out. He said he was drawn to Albert Lea in the first place because it was a “large enough city but also with a small-town feel.”

“There’s no reason for people not to be building in Albert Lea with the lakes, the shopping and the golf courses,” he said.

He has had experience with other similar developments that have been able to be jumpstarted, and he hopes that the same thing will happen with Tiger Hills.

The two men have partnered with a builder out of Owatonna called Welker Custom Homes, which he said had done some work in the neighborhood in the past.

Of the 10 lots the two men own, he said one recently sold and another from a third owner might also become part of their effort. They own properties throughout the development, including some up on the hill toward the back of the development and others when you first drive in.

They are looking to market split level homes in the lower $300,000-price range, some patio homes in the $400,000 range and some higher level homes over $500,000 as well, reaching out to people looking to build a starter home, retirees and others. There would also be a price for the lot itself.

In addition to marketing the homes in the Albert Lea area, they plan to advertise them also in the Twin Cities and will be reaching out through efforts with mortgage companies, agents and on social media.

“There hasn’t really been a builder to come in and get things going,” he said. “That’s what we’re trying to do. Albert Lea has a lot of amenities, so I’m hoping to attract people to the area and get a lot of activity.”

If people want to find out more, he directed them to Welkerhomes.com.