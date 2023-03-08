On March 4, 2023, Donna Helgeson was surrounded by her family as she took her last breaths here on earth, and was welcomed into heaven by her amazing husband, Marvin. The peace and comfort knowing they will be together is a gift.

Donna Mae Timm was born July 30, 1936, in Montevideo, MN to George and Alma Timm. She was baptized August 14, 1936, at St Luke’s Lutheran Church in Posen Township. Donna was confirmed May 7, 1950, at St John’s Lutheran Church, Wood Lake, MN. Donna graduated from Wood Lake High School. After graduation she worked in the Wood Lake State Bank for 3 years. Then she went to college and graduated from Northwest Institute of Medical Technology. She then worked at General Mills in their laboratory.

Donna married Marvin Helgeson on September 27, 1958 at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Wood Lake, MN. They moved near the University of Minnesota campus so Marvin could finish his degree in civil engineering. The two of them moved to Little Falls, MN and then to Albert Lea, MN where they spent the rest of their lives. Donna loved working with children, and she took great pride in her job with the Albert Lea School District as a paraprofessional for 23 years.

Donna and Marvin raised three children together and taught them how important family is. Donna loved cooking for everyone and was eager to welcome any and all to her table for a meal. She was a grandma that was very proud of her grandchildren. It was rare for Marvin and Donna to miss any event of their seven grandkids. One of Donna’s happiest days was when she became a great grandmother to Ruthie Myers!

Along with being busy with her own family, Donna was an active member at Zion Lutheran Church in Albert Lea, MN serving on several committees. She also worked for the hospital Auxiliary and delivered “Meals on the Go”. Donna always enjoyed walking, reading, baking, and playing cards.

Donna is preceded in death by her loving husband of 64 years, Marvin Helgeson; Her parents, George and Alma Timm; her siblings: Roy Timm, Bernice Bode, Ed Timm, Delores Carey and Gordy Timm.

Donna is survived by her sister, Marian Naab; her children Bradley (Cindy) Helgeson, Ann (Tom) Myers and John (Sue) Helgeson as well as seven grandchildren; Tara (Graham) McCullough, Tori Helgeson, Casey (Erica) Myers, Corey (Hillary) Myers, Toby (Amanda) Helgeson, Michael Helgeson and Sam Helgeson and one great granddaughter; Ruth Myers.

There will be a celebration of life for Donna Helgeson on Tuesday, March 14 at Zion Lutheran Church in Albert Lea, MN. A visitation will begin at 10:00am and there will be a service at 11:00am with a luncheon to follow.

Memorials may be directed to the family and the gifts will be designated to Zion Lutheran Church and “Meals On The Go”.