Duplicate bridge winners announced Published 8:00 pm Friday, March 3, 2023

There was 3 1/2 tables (seven teams) playing Tuesday at the Senior Center in Austin, and eight teams (four tables) playing on Wednesday. Players come from Austin, Albert Lea, Rose Creek and Mason City.

Tuesday winners were the following:

First: Larry Crowe and Bill Momsen

Second: Joyce Crowe and Millie Siever

Third: John Leisen and Rick Stroup, with Dave Lillemon ‘quibitzing’

The Wednesday winners were the following:

First: Dave Ring and Stan Schultz

Second: Bonnie Fritz and Lorraine Quinlivan

Third: Jim Fisher and Larry Crowe

Fourth: Barb Rofshus and Paul Hanson