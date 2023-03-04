Duplicate bridge winners announced

Published 8:00 pm Friday, March 3, 2023

By Submitted

There was 3 1/2 tables (seven teams) playing Tuesday at the Senior Center in Austin, and eight teams (four tables) playing on Wednesday. Players come from Austin, Albert Lea, Rose Creek and Mason City.

Tuesday winners were the following:

  • First: Larry Crowe and Bill Momsen
  • Second: Joyce Crowe and Millie Siever
  • Third: John Leisen and Rick Stroup, with Dave Lillemon ‘quibitzing’

The Wednesday winners were the following:

  • First: Dave Ring and Stan Schultz
  • Second: Bonnie Fritz and Lorraine Quinlivan
  • Third: Jim Fisher and Larry Crowe
  • Fourth: Barb Rofshus and Paul Hanson

