Editorial: Reach out to state, federal representatives
Published 9:00 pm Tuesday, March 7, 2023
We’re about halfway through the Minnesota legislative session, and if there’s an issue you are passionate about, now’s your chance to reach out to representatives about it.
Whether it’s local bonding priorities or other issues that will impact us all as a state, let your voices be heard before it’s too late.
Here is a list of our area legislators and how to reach them:
District 23A Rep. Peggy Bennett
307 State Office Building
St. Paul, MN 55155
651-296-8216
rep.peggy.bennett@house.mn.gov
District 23B Rep. Patricia Mueller
253 State Office Building
St. Paul, MN 55155
651-296-4193
rep.patricia.mueller@house.mn.gov
District 23 Sen. Gene Dornink
95 University Ave. W.
Minnesota Senate Building, Room 3411
St. Paul, MN 55155
651-296-5240
U.S. House Rep. Brad Finstad
Rochester office
2746 Superior Drive NW Suite 100
Rochester, MN 55901
507-577-6141
Washington, D.C., office
1605 Longworth HOB
Washington, DC 20515
202-225-2472
Email form available on website finstad.house.gov
U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar
Southern office
1130 1/2 Seventh St. NW Room 212
Rochester, MN 55901
507-288-5321
Washington, D.C., office
425 Dirksen Senate Building
Washington, DC 20510
202-224-3244
Email form available at klobuchar.senate.gov
U.S. Sen. Tina Smith
Washington, D.C., office
720 Hart Senate Office Building
Washington, DC 20510
202-224-5641
Email form available at smith.senate.gov