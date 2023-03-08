Editorial: Reach out to state, federal representatives Published 9:00 pm Tuesday, March 7, 2023

We’re about halfway through the Minnesota legislative session, and if there’s an issue you are passionate about, now’s your chance to reach out to representatives about it.

Whether it’s local bonding priorities or other issues that will impact us all as a state, let your voices be heard before it’s too late.

Here is a list of our area legislators and how to reach them:

District 23A Rep. Peggy Bennett

307 State Office Building

St. Paul, MN 55155

651-296-8216

rep.peggy.bennett@house.mn.gov

District 23B Rep. Patricia Mueller

253 State Office Building

St. Paul, MN 55155

651-296-4193

rep.patricia.mueller@house.mn.gov

District 23 Sen. Gene Dornink

95 University Ave. W.

Minnesota Senate Building, Room 3411

St. Paul, MN 55155

651-296-5240

U.S. House Rep. Brad Finstad

Rochester office

2746 Superior Drive NW Suite 100

Rochester, MN 55901

507-577-6141

Washington, D.C., office

1605 Longworth HOB

Washington, DC 20515

202-225-2472

Email form available on website finstad.house.gov

U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar

Southern office

1130 1/2 Seventh St. NW Room 212

Rochester, MN 55901

507-288-5321

Washington, D.C., office

425 Dirksen Senate Building

Washington, DC 20510

202-224-3244

Email form available at klobuchar.senate.gov

U.S. Sen. Tina Smith

Washington, D.C., office

720 Hart Senate Office Building

Washington, DC 20510

202-224-5641

Email form available at smith.senate.gov