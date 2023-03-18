Editorial: Tribune Thumbs Published 8:50 pm Friday, March 17, 2023

To Peterson, Kolker, Haedt & Benda Ltd.

Congratulations to Peterson, Kolker, Haedt & Benda Ltd., which was named Law Firm of the Month in Attorney at Law Magazine.

The firm, which is in the former Elks Lodge on Southeast Broadway Avenue, is celebrating 100 years of service in the community and provides everything from business and agricultural law to employment law, estate planning, family law, real estate law, probate/trust law and long-term care planning.

Email newsletter signup

In addition to highlighting what the firm provides, the article in the magazine also talked about the renovations made to the former Elks Lodge prior to its opening.

Thanks for being a longstanding member of the community, and we hope to see you around another 100 years.

To a new law that cracks down on catalytic converter thefts.

We were pleased to see Gov. Tim Walz this week sign legislation into law that will crack down on catalytic converter thefts.

These thefts have been a problem in this area and many other parts of the state.

Under the law, only registered scrap metal dealers will be able to purchase catalytic converters, according to the Associated Press. It also increases criminal penalties for the illegal possession or sale of catalytic converter and requires catalytic converters to carry the vehicle identification number of the car it originated from. This will allow law enforcement to determine if the car was purchased legally.

We are hopeful this law will help to alleviate the prevalence of this crime in Minnesota.

To organizing an event for children out of school on spring break.

Thanks to Albert Lea Community Education, the Albert Lea YMCA and the city of Albert Lea for collaborating on programming for students out this week on spring break.

Three days this week, students were able to take part in activities such as swimming, skating and rock-climbing. The activities give the youth the opportunity to have fun, take part in things they may not otherwise have access to and, most importantly, continue learning.

We’re sure those who participated enjoyed themselves.

Roadwork slated for downtown this summer.

Though it will mean another summer of detours on some of the city’s busy thoroughfares, we are happy to see roadwork slated for some portions of downtown this summer, including portions of Clark Street, Washington Avenue, Newton Avenue and a small piece of Bridge Avenue.

The roads are in need of repair and will undergo a mill and overlay, along with various sidewalk and curb and gutter replacements.

A lot of roadwork has been done the last few years in Albert Lea, and we remind people to be patient and courteous of street workers and others as they are in these areas.

It’s going to be great when it’s done.