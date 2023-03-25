Editorial: Tribune Thumbs Published 8:50 pm Friday, March 24, 2023

To Aaron and Tammy Cech and their family.

Congratulations to Aaron and Tammy Cech and their family, who on Tuesday were named the 2023 Farm Family of the Year during the 18th annual Agriculture Luncheon sponsored by the Albert Lea-Freeborn County Chamber off Commerce at Wedgewood Cove.

The Cechs, who live north of Myrtle, raise corn, soybeans and hogs, and are also involved with several efforts in the community, including with their local fire department, at their church and through the 4-H program.

Every county in Minnesota selects a Farm Family of the Year, and families must not only be involved in agriculture but also in the community.

We thank the Cechs for their contributions to the community and wish them well.

To the discovery of emerald ash borer in Faribault County.

It was likely only a matter of time, but the Minnesota Department of Agriculture this week confirmed the presence of emerald ash borer in Faribault County for the first time.

There are now 40 counties across the state with the borer, including neighboring Freeborn County.

An infestation of the emerald ash borer was found at a rest area off Interstate 90 westbound near the city of Blue Earth.

The insect larvae kill ash trees by tunneling under the bark and feeding on the part of the tree that moves nutrients up and down the trunk.

This insect is going to change the face of the tree population in the state and will take out many ash trees. We hope the healthy ash trees can be treated and survive, though we know many others will have to be taken down.

To the Scouts in the area and those who donated food or money during the annual Scouting for Food campaign.

Hats off to Albert Lea Scouts and Scouts across the Twin Valley Council Boy Scouts of America who last weekend conducted the annual Scouting for Food campaign to collect food for local food shelves.

This year, Scouts and Scouters collected 51,373 pounds of food for 20 different food shelves across south-central Minnesota.

According to the results of the food drive, Scouts in Albert Lea collected 889 pounds of food, and Scouts in Wells and Bricelyn collected an equivalent 1,290 pounds of food.

We thank them for their efforts in continuing with this fundraiser each year.

This food will go to support people in need at this time.

To the service of retiring Albert Lea Police Department Detective Julie Lynne Kohl and Community Service Officer Laurie Remakel.

After decades with the Albert Lea Police Department, Detective Julie Lynne Kohl and Community Service Officer Laurie Remakel will retire next Friday.

Kohl, who has been with the department for 30 years, has been an asset, investigating numerous types of crimes, but particularly leaving an impact when it comes to the investigation of criminal sexual conduct and other sex crimes.

In recent years, Remakel’s main roles have revolved around code enforcement and making sure ordinances pertaining to refuse, grass and junk vehicles — and others — are followed. She has also assisted the department in other ways. She has been with the city for 43 years.

Albert Lea is a safer place because of both of them, and we wish them well in their retirement.