Editorial: Tribune Thumbs Published 8:51 pm Friday, March 31, 2023

To work starting again at Tiger Hills in Albert Lea.

After years without much movement in the Tiger Hills development, we are pleased to hear from Michael Davis, one of the new owners of properties there, that they have plans to develop 10 lots in the neighborhood.

Davis said they plan to market split level homes in the lower $300,000s, patio homes in the $400,000 range and some higher level homes over $500,000 as well, reaching out to people looking to build a starter home, retirees and others. There would also be a price for the lot itself.

We wish Davis and his partner the best in their efforts and welcome anyone considering moving here because of it.

Albert Lea is a beautiful place to live, and we hope others see it, too.

To the Century Farms and Sesquicentennial Farms in the area that will be recognized this year through the Minnesota State Fair and Minnesota Farm Bureau.

Congratulations to the Century Farms and Sesquicentennial Farms in Freeborn County and the surrounding counties that are being recognized this year for having continuous family ownership for at least 100 or 150 years.

The farms will receive a commemorative sign, as well as a certificate signed by Minnesota State Fair and Minnesota Farm Bureau presidents and Gov. Tim Walz.

The new Century Farms join over 11,000 other family farms who have received the recognition in the past.

Over 450 have also received recognition as Sesquicentennial Farms.

This is a huge accomplishment, and we are proud of these new farms from the area to make the list.

To Albert Lea Area Learning Center teacher Andrew Gustafson and his Menger sponge project.

Andrew Gustafson is trying something a little out of the norm in his classroom at the Area Learning Center. In an effort to not only teach about math, but to also encourage his students to do well in their classes, Gustafson and his students are creating 3-D fractal shapes called Menger sponges out of business cards.

For every class each student completes, he or she gets to decorate a business card and add it to the structure. The project has been one that has drawn students in and motivates them to continue forward.

We applaud Gustafson for the unique project and look forward to seeing it grow.