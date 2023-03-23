Emerald ash borer found in Faribault County Published 9:58 am Thursday, March 23, 2023

The Minnesota Department of Agriculture has confirmed the presence of emerald ash borer in Faribault County for the first time. There are now 40 counties in the state, including Faribault, with EAB.

While conducting a visual survey for the borer, MDA staff discovered an infestation of the invasive pest at a rest area off Interstate 90 westbound near the city of Blue Earth. Staff collected larvae and sent them in for confirmation. Federal identification confirmed emerald ash borer.

Emerald ash borer was first discovered in Minnesota in 2009. The insect larvae kill ash trees by tunneling under the bark and feeding on the part of the tree that moves nutrients up and down the trunk. Often, the trees show several signs of infestation because of this. Woodpeckers like to feed on emerald ash borer larvae, and woodpecker holes may indicate the presence of emerald ash borer. Also, the borer tunneling can cause the bark to split open, revealing characteristic S-shaped galleries underneath.

Because this is the first time emerald ash borer has been identified in Faribault County, the MDA is enacting an emergency quarantine of the county, which limits the movement of firewood and ash material out of the area.

The MDA issues quarantines for all areas known to have emerald ash borer to reduce the risk of further spreading the tree-killing insect.

A virtual informational meeting for residents and tree care professionals in Faribault County will be held on April 13. Experts from the MDA will give a brief presentation followed by a question-and-answer session.

Emerald ash borer virtual informational meeting:

April 13

10-11 a.m.

Register at www.mda.state.mn.us/eab

The public will also have an opportunity to provide input on the proposal to add Faribault County’s emergency quarantine to the state’s formal quarantine. The MDA is taking comments on the proposed formal quarantine now through May 5 and recommends adopting the quarantine on May 8. The proposed quarantine language can be found at www.mda.state.mn.us/eab.

Comments can be made during the virtual meeting or by contacting:

Kimberly Thielen Cremers

Minnesota Department of Agriculture

625 Robert Street North

St. Paul, MN 55155

kimberly.tcremers@state.mn.us