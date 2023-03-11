Engagement: Nelson & Berglund Published 8:00 pm Friday, March 10, 2023

Lauren Nelson and Peter Berglund, both of Albert Lea, announce their engagement.

The bride to be is the daughter of Todd (Lisa) Nelson of Emmons and Melanie (Curt) Aldrich of Glenville and the granddaughter of Butch and Sandy Steene and Lowell and Marcella Nelson, both of Glenville.

She graduated from Lake Mills High School in 2009 and graduated from Winona State University in 2013 with a degree in elementary education. She works as a teacher.

Email newsletter signup

The groom is the son of John and DeeAnn Berglund of Albert Lea and the grandson of Mark and Judy Langrud and the late Peter and Patricia Berglund, both of Albert Lea.

He graduated from Albert Lea High School in 2013 and graduated from Riverland Community College in 2015 with a major in construction electrician. He works as a biodiesel operator.

A wedding is planned for April 29, 2023, in Northwood.