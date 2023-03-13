EST/KRISTIANSON, H. Published 5:09 am Monday, March 13, 2023

PUBLIC NOTICE

STATE OF MINNESOTA

COUNTY OF FREEBORN

DISTRICT COURT

– PROBATE DIVISION

THIRD JUDICIAL DISTRICT

Court File

No. 24-CX-72-13936

In the Matter of the Trust Created Under the Last Will and Testament of Hanna R. Kristianson NOTICE AND ORDER FOR HEARING

PURSUANT TO MINN. STAT. § 501C.0203,subd.1

IT IS ORDERED AND NOTICE IS GIVEN that a Petition for Appointment of Successor Trustee Pursuant to Minn. Stat. §501C.0202 and 501C.0704, signed by Kathy Jensen, dated February 16, 2023 has been filed with the Court. The Petition requests an order for the following relief:

1. Accepting the resignation of Richard J. Haug as Trustee;

2. Appointing Robert M. Hanson as a successor Trustee of the Trust; and

3. Granting such other relief as may be proper.

Any objections to the Petition must be filed with the Court prior to or at the hearing. If no objections are filed the Petition may be granted.

IT IS ORDERED That a hearing shall be held on April 11, 2023, at 2:30 PM, by this Court at the Freeborn County Government Center, 411 Broadway Avenue, Albert Lea, MN 56007.

Notice shall be given by:

a. Publishing this Notice and Order for Hearing one time at least 20 days prior to the hearing date in a legal newspaper of Freeborn County, Minnesota; and

b. Mailing a copy of this Order to Trustees of the Trust and the Attorney General, State Capital, St. Paul, MN 55155 at least 15 days before the date of such hearing.

BY THE COURT

By Christy Hormann

Judge of District Court

Daniel L. Kolker

Peterson, Kolker, Haedt & Benda, Ltd.

1811 Broadway Avenue SE

Albert Lea, MN 56007

Telephone: (507) 373-6491

Email: dkolker@albertlealaw.com

Mar. 11, 2023

