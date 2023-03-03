Fawn Dietz

Fawn Faye Dietz, 19, of Albert Lea, beloved daughter of Wayne and Jodi (Olson) Dietz, passed away on February 27, 2023.

Fawn was born on September 18, 2003, in Detroit Lakes, MN, and moved to Albert Lea shortly after her fifth birthday when she and her biological brother, Justin, were adopted by their parents, Wayne and Jodi Dietz.

She attended school in Albert Lea, Cokato, Alden and graduated from Fergus Falls High School in 2022. An active student, Fawn played on the volleyball team and volunteered for a variety of events at her church. She loved to cook, bake and create her own recipes, bake bread with her dad, Wayne, and play in an ongoing competition of bocce ball with her parents.

A friend to all, Fawn was known for being a social butterfly and always seemed to find a friend wherever she went. Fawn’s love of people gave her a passion for serving others and had hopes of being a career working with children, especially those who have been adopted.

Fawn’s bright smile and friendly demeanor will be missed.

In addition to her parents, Wayne and Jodi, Fawn’s memory will be cherished by her brothers, Thomas and Justin Dietz and MJ Register; paternal grandparents, Jim and Fern Dietz; and maternal grandfather, Clayton Olson.

Fawn was preceded in death by her grandmothers, Mavis Olson and Julie Dietz; and step-grandmother, Shirley Olson.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00AM on Tuesday, March 7, 2023, at Ascension Lutheran Church, in Albert Lea, MN. The family will receive friends at a visitation to be held one hour prior to the service. The service will be livestreamed and can be viewed by visiting Fawn’s obituary at www.BonnerupFuneralService.com