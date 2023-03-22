FFA launches new Support Minnesota Agriculture initiative to raise funds for foundation Published 7:43 pm Tuesday, March 21, 2023

Since 1953, the Minnesota FFA Foundation has provided opportunities for the growth and success of Minnesota’s youth. With that same goal in mind, today is the official release of its latest initiative to raise funds for the organization and the programs it supports. Support Minnesota Agriculture, in partnership with an innovative, small business, launched Tuesday during National Ag Day.

Zeke Chapman, owner of Chapman Trading Company and Magnolia Loom in rural Georgia, has an entrepreneurial spirit that began at a young age. Having started a small roadside market at age 11, he then began a small cattle herd a few years later. This led to networks and connections that drew him to the printing and t-shirt production business which has now expanded to offering fundraising opportunities to many nonprofit organizations. Chapman exudes a servant’s heart and with that spirit spearheaded a project to raise money for the Georgia FFA Foundation. Now nearly three years later, he has been able to give back over $150,000 to this and many other agricultural organizations. Having seen the buzz this created for Georgia agriculture, Chapman is now partnering with six other state entities to release similar initiatives in these states.

The Minnesota FFA Foundation was thrilled to celebrate National Ag Day by releasing Support Minnesota Agriculture merchandise for people to show their love of Minnesota agriculture. The T-shirts are 100% grown, sewn, and printed in the USA. T-shirts and other Support Minnesota Agriculture items will be sold and 20% of the proceeds will go back to the Minnesota FFA Foundation. Visit http://www.supportminnesotaagriculture.com to learn more about what is available.

The mission of the Minnesota FFA Foundation is to secure strategic partnerships and financial resources that promote and enhance premier leadership, personal growth and career success for Minnesota youth in agricultural education. Join us in celebrating our efforts to raise funds for Minnesota’s agricultural students. To learn more about the Minnesota FFA Foundation visit, http://mnffafoundation.org/.