Five Lake Mills wrestlers named All-Conference Published 3:12 pm Friday, March 10, 2023

The Top of Iowa Conference had to improvise a bit this year with the cancellation of the TIC Wrestling Tournament.

Athletics directors of the TIC decided to collect nominations for a first team, second team and honorable mention All-Conference. Five Bulldogs were named to the teams.

Sophomore Lucas Oldenkamp (third at state at 106 pounds) was the lone Lake Mills wrestler named to the first team.

Sophomores Hayden Helgeson (fourth at state at 120 pounds), Wyatt Hanna (state qualifier at 220 pounds) and freshman Steve Brandenburg (state qualifier at 132 pounds) were named to second team. Geraldo Vazquez, who was a senior and state qualifier at 113 pounds, was named honorable mention.