Freeborn County marriage licenses Published 8:00 pm Friday, March 10, 2023

January 2023

Derek Edmund Heideman and Taylor Rae Christiansen, both of 71255 275th St., Albert Lea

Collin Steven Jahnke and Hanna Helena Bokelmann, both of 750 E. Front St. Apt. 213, Albert Lea.

Email newsletter signup

Yuri Daniela Perez Ramos and David Valentin Moanboua Aguilar, both of 817 Cedar Ave., Albert Lea.

Dillyn Robert Goodell and Brittany Ann Pitcher, both of 800 S. Fourth Ave. Apt. 717, Albert Lea.

February 2023

Mark Herbert Maskrey and Laurie Jane King, both of 27309 850th Ave., Hollandale.

Jediael Antonio Morales and Sasha Marie Vargas, both of 1419 Johnson St., Albert Lea.

Chanhome Somphonethong and Keopraphong Somphonethong, both at 804 13th Ave. SW., Austin.

Sebastian Wylde Wesley Miller and Heather Sue Ellison, both of 627 W. Fountain St., Albert Lea.

Summer Rose Braswell, of 5025 Linden Road Apt. 12203, Rockford Illinois, and Nathan Michael Thiesen, of 425 Hill St., Mount Morris, Illinois.