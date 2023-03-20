Gary Michael Laite, 73, of Albert Lea, passed away on Thursday, March 16, 2023, at the Mayo Clinic- St. Mary’s Campus in Rochester, MN.

Born on March 3, 1950, in Albert Lea, he was a son of the late Vernon Laite, Sr. and Twyla (Lucas) Laite. Gifted with his hands, Gary was a skilled mechanic and truck driver. His love for anything with an engine was clear in his collection of cars, trucks and motorcycles. Known for his witty sense of humor, Gary was the devoted caregiver to his mother and enjoyed traveling with his brothers, playing pranks on his friends, and watching NASCAR and stock car races.

Left to cherish Gary’s memory are two brothers, Vernon (Judy) Laite, Jr., and Tom Laite; a sister, Dana (Scott) Meaney; four nieces, Jodi, Jackie, Christi, and Jesse; a nephew, Tyler; and many friends. In addition to his parents, Gary was preceded in death by a sister, Patricia Berglund; and a sister-in-law, Nancy Laite.

Email newsletter signup

A memorial service will be held at 2:00PM on Saturday, March 25, 2023, at First Lutheran Church in Albert Lea. The family will receive friends at a visitation to be held one hour prior to the service at the church.