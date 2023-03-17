Walz signs bill cracking down on catalytic converter theft Published 8:02 pm Thursday, March 16, 2023

Gov. Tim Walz on Thursday signed legislation into law that will crack down on catalytic converter theft.

“Too many Minnesotans have stories about the danger and financial consequences of having their catalytic converter stolen. This legislation will help protect Minnesotans’ property and bring peace of mind. Those who commit these brazen crimes should know that there will be accountability,” Walz said.

Chapter 15, House File 30 cracks down on catalytic converter theft by only allowing registered scrap metal dealers to purchase catalytic converters and increasing criminal penalties for the illegal possession or sale of catalytic converters.

Email newsletter signup

The bill also requires catalytic converters to carry the vehicle identification number of the car it originated from, allowing law enforcement to determine if the car part was purchased lawfully.