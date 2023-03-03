Green eggs and ham with a big side of reading, fun Published 4:18 pm Friday, March 3, 2023

1 of 2

WELLS — Thursday was Dr. Seuss’ birthday. To get into the spirit, United South Central had a green eggs and ham breakfast.

Deb Lackey, administrative assistant to the superintendent, said the event was designed to promote reading, as February is I Love to Read Month.

“It’s kind of the grand finale of that celebration,” she said.

There were literal green eggs and ham, and students had the opportunity to register for prizes, normally with a Dr. Seuss theme.

“Dr. Seuss hats, hair, books,” she said.

In the past, the event has drawn 500 people, including parents, grandparents and siblings.

“It’s good to see all the parents and supporting of their children,” she said.

Alissa Peterson was there with her family.

“We’ve actually been coming every year since my oldest was in second grade, and now this year he is in eighth grade,” she said. “I really like that they have it for the community, and it’s fun for the kids to come and eat breakfast with their parents cause we don’t get to often.”

Landon Beck liked the opportunity to have breakfast with his brothers, something that was rare for him.

“Since I’m in middle school I leave earlier for breakfast,” he said. “And then it’s fun to see them get prizes and go into the gym.”

Gavyn Elvevak, a sixth grader, had done breakfasts previously but liked the cinnamon rolls.

His favorite book was “Cat and the Hat.”

Megan Rauenhorst was there with her eighth-grade son Wyatt and said they had attended the event since kindergarten.

“It’s just something fun that they do every year and it’s known around the community that you’re going to have green eggs and ham one Friday in February or March,” she said. “There’s a lot of fun things that go on.”

For Wyatt, his favorite part was seeing everybody come together.

His favorite Dr. Seuss book: “Go, Dog. Go!”

Besides the breakfast, treats were handed out during February.

According to Lackey, the district has thrown the breakfast for at least 25 years.