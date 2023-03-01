HEARING Published 10:18 am Wednesday, March 1, 2023

NOTICE OF HEARING ON IMPROVEMENT FOR THE

2023 STATE AID STREET OVERLAY PROJECT

(JOB 2302)

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:

Notice is hereby given that the City Council of Albert Lea, Minnesota will meet in the Council

Chambers of City Hall, 221 East Clark Street, at 7:00 p.m. on Monday, March 13, 2023 to consider the making of Improvement Job No. 2302 – 2023 State Aid Street Overlay Project. The proposed project involves bituminous mill & overlay, miscellaneous curb & gutter and sidewalk replacement, pursuant to Minnesota Statutes, Chapter 429.011 to 429.111. The streets are:

• Clark Street – St Mary Avenue to E. Main Street

• Washington Avenue – W. Main Street to Fountain Street

• Newton Avenue – Clark Street to E. Main Street

• Bridge Avenue – Clark Street to Fountain Street

The area proposed to be assessed for such improvements are the streets described above.

The estimated cost of the improvement is $694,108.38. A reasonable estimate of the impact of the assessment will be available at the hearing. All interested persons may appear at the public hearing and present their views orally or in writing. If unable to attend, written testimony may be offered and should be given to the City Clerk before 5:00 p.m. on the day of the hearing.

Published in the Albert Lea Tribune February 18 and March 1, 2023 BY: /s/ Daphney Maras, City Clerk

