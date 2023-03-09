Heavy snow falling in Albert Lea, crashes reported Published 4:16 pm Thursday, March 9, 2023

Roads are getting slippery as heavy snow is falling on the Albert Lea area.

According to the Minnesota Department of Transportation, roads are listed as partially covered with snow in Albert Lea and the immediate area, though roads west of Alden, near Wells, Waters and Kiester are listed as completely covered in snow.

A winter storm warning remains in effect until 6 a.m. Friday with total snow accumulation of 4 to 6 inches likely.

The National Weather Service says snowfall rates may be near 1 inch per hour. Motorists could encounter rapidly reduced visibility and roads may quickly become snow covered.

MnDOT advised motorists to consider altering your travel plans. Travel may become difficult, especially during the evening commute.

If people must travel, they should keep an extra flashlight, food and water in their vehicle in case of an emergency.

Check the latest road conditions at 511mn.org.