Heavy snow to fall this afternoon; Weather Service calling for 4 to 6 inches Published 5:10 am Thursday, March 9, 2023

Snow is expected to move into southeastern Minnesota this afternoon with the latest forecasts calling for between 4 and 6 inches of snow.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for Freeborn, Mower and Steele counties, with Faribault County under a winter storm watch. In Iowa, a storm warning is in place for Worth County, while a watch is in effect for Winnebago County.

The highest amounts of snow are expected along the Interstate 90 corridor into southeastern Minnesota.

Email newsletter signup

Highest snow rates are likely from noon to 6 p.m. Snow rates will generally remain under 1 inch per hour, with most areas within ½ to ¾ inch per hour at most, according to the Weather Service.

Motorists are advised to plan on slippery road conditions. If they must travel, they should keep an extra flashlight, food and water in the vehicle in case of emergency.