Heyward Norman Sease gently passed away on March 6th, 2023, in Plymouth, MN from dementia at 71 years of age.

Heyward was born in Columbia, SC to Esther Mae (Davis) and Norman Zebedee Sease. He spent his childhood growing up in Charlotte, NC, then moved to Brandon, FL where he graduated from high school in the class of 1970. Heyward proudly graduated from the University of Florida in 1974, where he studied history. He started his career in Atlanta, GA with Federated Mutual Insurance Company, moved to Owatonna, MN in 1989, where worked in the audit department for 32 years. Heyward’s heart was with his family.

Heyward was an avid athlete. He enjoyed running marathons, nordic skiing, cycling, and yoga. When he wasn’t moving, he spent his time birdwatching, woodworking, photography, and learning about history. Heyward shared his love for the outdoors on yearly camping trips with his family and trapshooting with friends. He was an early user of ancestry.com, and, with his brother Karl, built up an impressive family history which inspired him to learn more about the complexities of the Civil War.

His experience playing saxophone in his high school and college marching bands, playing classical guitar, singing in church choirs, and barbershop quartet with Harmony Junction meant he always had a song ready at the tip of his tongue. Heyward’s love of music stayed with him as his dementia progressed.

Heyward was predeceased by his sister Elizabeth Sease Lesley; and his parents Esther and Norman Sease. He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Jan Sease; his daughter Jaime Konerman-Sease and her husband Kyle Konerman-Sease; his daughter Laura Sease and her husband Luke Rudberg along with his new grandson; and his siblings Carol Averitte and Karl Sease. All of whom he loved and admired deeply.

Heyward was loyal, kind-hearted, and approachable. His family and friends loved his elaborate and hilarious stories. He was always willing to offer a helping hand, no matter the task. He will be deeply missed by his family and friends. In lieu of flowers, please plant and nurture a tree or donate to a conservation group of your choice. A celebration of life will be held on April 14th at Unitarian Universalist Church in Minnetonka at 3pm.