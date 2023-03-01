‘I love my little town’: New Freeborn city clerk and treasurer has long connections to community Published 1:23 pm Wednesday, March 1, 2023

FREEBORN — After several years with another city clerk and treasurer, the city of Freeborn welcomed a new person to the role in October.

Kristen Anderson started in the position after she saw the job posted and decided to apply.

Anderson for many years worked in activities at New Richland Care Center and was a cosmetologist, even managing corporate hair salons in Mankato and Owatonna.

Email newsletter signup

She grew up in New Richland but had a lot of family in Freeborn and has lived in Freeborn with her family about seven or eight years.

She said she remembered how her mother went back to school when she was 50 years old, and during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic she thought about doing the same.

“Then this came about,” Anderson said of the job opening. “I was like, ‘This seems exciting, and I love my little town.’”

She started in the position and said she has been grateful for former City Clerk/Treasurer Nicole LaFrance, who has done a lot of her training. She has also taken part in trainings through the League of Minnesota Cities.

As treasurer, Anderson handles all of the money that comes through the city. She prepares resolutions and agendas for council meetings the third Wednesday of every month.

She said on the same nights as the council meetings, there is also a joint powers meeting held by the city and township of Freeborn.

“People don’t realize, it doesn’t matter how big your city is, you still have to do the same stuff whether you’re a bigger city or a little city,” Anderson said. “I help keep things organized.”

She referenced other things such as liquor licenses, zoning and even weeds — some of which the city works closely with Freeborn County to make happen.

She said she didn’t realize until starting the job how much exactly people rely on her or come to her with questions.

“You’re asked about everything,” she said.

She said she answers questions from Realtors who call when houses are sold or other people who ask about assessments.

She is regularly looking up ordinances and seeking answers.

“I love to be busy, so I’ve done a lot of reading,” Anderson said. “There are manuals upon manuals in there about the city, so I just read.”

When someone calls the city, she is typically the person to answer the phone and is at the Freeborn City and Township Building usually from 8:30 or 9 a.m. until about 5:30 p.m. The building is shared with the fire department and other groups who come in for coffee and puzzles.