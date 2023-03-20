Irene Supalla

Irene Eleanor Supalla passed away on Friday, March 17, 2023, at Prairie Senior Cottages in New Richland, Minnesota. She was 93 years old. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30AM on Thursday, March 23, 2023 at the All Saints Catholic Church, New Richland, Minnesota. A visitation will take place one hour prior to mass at the church.

Irene was born in Wells, Minnesota, on January 25, 1930, to Peter and Monica (Langner) Ignaszewski. She was a member of the Freeborn High School graduating class of 1948. Irene married the love of her life, Laurence Supalla, on February 15, 1949, at St. Casimir Church in Wells. They spent their life together farming by New Richland, working side by side.

Irene was an avid homemaker, gardener and seamstress which she truly excelled at. She designed and sewed wedding dresses, formals, and all the fun play clothes one can imagine – mostly without a pattern. But above all else, her family was most important to her. She spent her retirement traveling the U.S. with Laurence and for many years they enjoyed a great winter home in Florida. They were married for 63 years before Laurence passed in 2012.

Before health issues entered their lives, Irene was an active member of the All Saints CCW and quilters group. She belonged to the New Richland Garden Club, the American Legion Auxiliary, and several Bridge clubs.

Irene is survived by her children, Michael (Gretchen) Supalla of New Richland, Barbara (David) Lyndgaard of Avon, MN, Christine (Kevin) Johnson of New Richland, MN, and Randy (Sue) of Bemidji, MN; grandchildren, Sharra (Scott), Raquel (Todd), Lynsey (Jeremy), Kyhl (Marian), Laura (Andrew), Dana (Kris), Nicole (Dave), Chad (Megan), Jennifer (Gregg), Mark (Ellen), Robyn (Brad), Wendy (Matt), and Brandon (Brianna); 30 great grandchildren; 8 great-great grandchildren; sister, Marian Mithun; brother, Bernard (Eleanor); sisters-in-law, Mary Ignaszewski, Janice Ignaszewski, and Anne Theder; along with many nieces, nephews, and other loving relatives.

Irene was preceded in death by her husband, Laurence; daughter, Betty Woitas; son-in-law, Reuben Woitas; grandson-in-law, Todd Schumaker; brothers, Philip, Florian, and Jerome; and sister, Toni Gimberline.

The family would like to thank Prairie Senior Cottages, St. Croix Hospice, and all who prayed and supported us as we said our long goodbye to our beloved mother and grandmother.

Memorials are preferred to Church of All Saints Calvary Cemetery Perpetual Fund or the Dementia Society of America.