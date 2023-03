Dec. 26, 1952 – March 14, 2023

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. – Jean Bosacker, 70, North Mankato, Minn., died Tuesday, March 14, in North Mankato.

Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m., followed by a funeral at 11 a.m., Wednesday, March 22, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Lake Crystal, Minn.

Email newsletter signup

Arrangements by Northview-North Mankato Mortuary.