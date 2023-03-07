Jeremy P. Brink

Jeremy Patrick Brink, 46, of Hayward, MN, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Saturday, March 4, 2023. He was born on January 12, 1977, in Worthington, MN, to Terry and Marlene (Stratmeyer) Brink. He grew up in Albert Lea, MN, with an older sister and brother. He attended school in Albert Lea and continued his Education at Riverland Community College in the Industrial Maintenance program. He would then go on to receive a Chief Boiler Operator’s license, which he was very proud of.

As a child, Jeremy found an interest in street art using hot road tar. He then decided that pigs were more his thing and thought he would travel the country with a load of pigs. Jeremy always had a love of animals. As an adult, Jeremy worked on local farms. When he wasn’t working, he could be found fishing at a pond or lake. He enjoyed going up north to the Boundary Waters. Jeremy was truly the life of the party, lighting up the room with his smile and laugh, and having conversations with anyone around him.

Jeremy was a devoted father, son, brother, and friend. His children were his whole world. He has three daughters and his faithful canine companion, Max.

Jeremy is survived by his loving daughters, Eva, Macy, and Sienna; mother, Marlene Brink of Albert Lea; siblings, Wendy (Jay) Bidne of Emmons and Sean (Kristine) Brink of Albert Lea; nieces and nephews, Ashley (Garrett) Waller, Logan (Hannah) Bidne, Dakota Bidne, and Elisa and Kameron Brink. He is also survived by three great-nieces and three great-nephews; many beloved aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends; as well as neighbor and friend, Harry.

Jeremy was preceded in death by his father, Terry Brink; paternal grandparents, Donald and Ione Brink; step-grandma, Clara Brink; maternal grandparents, Jake and Etta Stratmeyer; uncle, Joe Calligan; aunt, Diane Nelson; cousins, Lee Stratmeyer and Lisa (Stratmeyer) Buckneberg; and his faithful companion, a Brittany Spaniel, Willie.

A funeral service will be held at 1:00 PM on March 12, 2023 at United Methodist Church in Albert Lea, MN. Jeremy’s family will greet friends at a visitation from 3:00PM – 6:00 PM on March 11, 2023 at Bonnerup Funeral and Cremation Services in Albert Lea, MN and one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will be at Graceland Cemetery in Albert Lea, MN.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be given to the Brink Family.