On the morning of Sunday, March 5th, 2023, Kathleen Ann Dahlback saw the face of Jesus and never looked back. A Celebration of her life will be held at 12 noon on Saturday, March 11, 2023 at the Connect Church 3340 S Kinney Coulee Road Onalaska, WI. Online condolences and a complete obituary can be found at www.fossumfuneralhome.com.