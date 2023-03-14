Kellie Merlene Peterson

Kellie Peterson of Geneva, MN died suddenly on March 10, 2023 at the age of 60. Kellie suffered a brain aneurysm while at work as an oncology nursing manager for the Mayo Clinic.

Kellie was preceded in death by her father Jack Kalstad; grandparents Carl and Zelma (Seuser) Kalstad and Edmond and Shirley (Jenson) Conn; her late husband and father of her sons, Gordon Thompson; father-in-law Chris Peterson; sister-in-law Vicky Peterson and brother-in-law Chad Peterson.

Kellie is survived by her husband, Rodney Peterson, her sons Jack Thompson and his wife Natalie of Glenville, and Sam Thompson of Rochester and special friend, Heather Johnson; her mother, Judith (Conn) Kalstad and special friend Butch Donovan of Geneva; her sister Kari Kalstad and special friend Brad DeRouchey of Prior Lake, Kari’s sons Cole Lenort and fiancé Caitlin Matson and their daughter Collins of Geneva, Ross Lenort of Prior Lake, and their father Tom Lenort of Clarks Grove, and Brad’s daughters Breanna (DeRouchey) and Jeb Jenkins of Elko and their daughters Myah and Hayden, and Lauren DeRouchey of Prior Lake and special friend Slade Sifuentes; mother-in-law Elaine (Kiley) Peterson of Albert Lea, brother-in-law Terry and Ann Peterson of Rochester, and sister-in-law Pam (Peterson) Sorlie of Albert Lea. Beloved aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, in laws, and countless friends, colleagues, patients and their families.

Kellie was born May 28, 1962 in Albert Lea, MN. She graduated from Glenville High School and earned her Associate of Science degree in Nursing from Riverland Community College and her Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing from Minnesota State University, Mankato. Kellie worked for the Albert Lea Medical Center and Mayo Clinic since 1995. Kellie also worked in the insurance industry in the Albert Lea area prior to her nursing career.

Kellie and Rodney began dating in 2012 and married in 2015. They lived in Geneva, MN for what Rodney felt were the best years of his life. They enjoyed camping, motorcycle riding, traveling, and entertaining family and friends in their ‘party shed’ in Geneva. Kellie deeply loved her sons, Jack and Sam, and supported them in every endeavor throughout their lives. She was a very creative person who enjoyed making and gifting her talents of knitting, crocheting, scrapbooking, and designing beautiful cards for every occasion and celebration. Kellie was also very involved in her community giving back through many organizations such as church council, Relay for Life, Cancer Support Group, Crossroads Community Hospice, 4-H, FFA, and school activities with her sons. She loved playing in the Albert Lea Community Band, singing and playing the bass guitar with Gordy, stamping with friends, working with horses, spending time with her group of girlfriends, and training their beloved dog, Pete, on agility skills through the American Kennel Club. Her talent, thoughtfulness and energy had no end.

Kellie’s grace and compassion touched many lives and in particular the lives of her patients and their families. As a nurse, her ability to help guide cancer patients and their families through the toughest journey of their lives was her special gift. She truly was an angel to so very many people. She will be deeply missed by her colleagues, her community, her friends, and her family who loved her beyond measure.

A visitation will be held Thursday evening, March 16th at Bonnerup Funeral Home in Albert Lea, MN from 4pm to 7pm and one hour prior to service at the church. A funeral service will be held at the Community Lutheran Church of Geneva, MN on Friday, March 17th at 11am with a luncheon to follow. If desired, in lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the Naeve Health Care Foundation in the name of Kellie Peterson which will benefit the Albert Lea Cancer Center, or to the Community Lutheran Church of Geneva, MN.