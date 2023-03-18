Learning how to ride bikes with safety

Hawthorne Elementary School's physical education program will be starting a new unit this year where students in kindergarten through first grade will get the opportunity to learn how to ride Strider bikes during their regular physical education class. The school received 28 striders bikes two years ago through the Blue Zones project and this year received grants from Freeborn Mower Electric Cooperative and S.H.I.P. (Statewide Health Improvement Partnership) to purchase 111 helmets. The plan is for each student who needs a bike helmet, will have their own personal helmet throughout the unit. Jeff Groth, physical education teacher at Hawthorne is excited about providing this opportunity for students. "There is a lot of planning that takes place when getting ready for this type of lesson. From prepping the bikes, to getting kids on the right size bike to fitting each helmet for every student. I believe this will be a great chance for our students to try something new. While many of our students may already know how to ride a bike, some of our students may not have had this opportunity if it was not for the support of Blue Zones, Freeborn Mower and S.H.I.P. I am looking forward to giving our students the best experience possible and hopefully this is something they remember as a highlight of the year," he said. Provided